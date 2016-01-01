See All Ophthalmologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. James Branch, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Branch, MD

Dr. James Branch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Branch works at Dr James Branch in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Branch's Office Locations

    Dr James Branch
    224 Town Run Ln, Winston Salem, NC 27101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Branch, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538147061
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Branch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Branch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branch works at Dr James Branch in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Branch’s profile.

    Dr. Branch has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

