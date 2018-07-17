Overview of Dr. James Brashears, MD

Dr. James Brashears, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tukwila, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Brashears works at Raineer Cancer Center (Sightline) in Tukwila, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.