Overview of Dr. James Bray, DPM

Dr. James Bray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Bray works at James D Bray DPM in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.