Dr. James Bray, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Bray, DPM
Dr. James Bray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Bray's Office Locations
James D. Bray Dpm324 E Main St Ste 201, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 369-9900
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 369-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Respectful, knowledgeable
About Dr. James Bray, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bray has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.
