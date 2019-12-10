Dr. James Brazil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brazil, MD
Overview
Dr. James Brazil, MD is a Dermatologist in Olympia, WA. They completed their residency with Usc/La Co Med Center
Dr. Brazil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Olympic Dermatology and Laser Clinic P S424 Lilly Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 459-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brazil?
Dr Brazil and his staff are great! I have only been treated with respect and friendliness when I have been there.
About Dr. James Brazil, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1154349421
Education & Certifications
- Usc/La Co Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brazil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazil works at
Dr. Brazil has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.