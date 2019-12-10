Overview

Dr. James Brazil, MD is a Dermatologist in Olympia, WA. They completed their residency with Usc/La Co Med Center



Dr. Brazil works at Olympic Dermatology/Laser Clin in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.