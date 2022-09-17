Overview of Dr. James Bredenkamp, MD

Dr. James Bredenkamp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Bredenkamp works at Head/Neck Associates Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.