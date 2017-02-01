Overview of Dr. James Brennan, MD

Dr. James Brennan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Brennan works at Sentara Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.