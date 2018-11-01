Dr. James Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brennan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Laurel Endocrine Thyroid Specialist Inc.1740 SAINT JULIAN PL, Columbia, SC 29204
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I can not believe the negative review about Dr Brennan. I have nothing but good things to say about him and he truly saved me from this horrible thyroid problem I had. He explained everything very well to me about this disease and when I had question he patiently answered them to the fullest. He also referred me to one of the top US Surgeons there is to do my Operation. . I am pleased and I thank God for finding Dr Brennan .Waiting Time and Refill is NOT HIS JOB and should be adressed wStaff
