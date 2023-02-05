Overview of Dr. James Bried, MD

Dr. James Bried, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Bried works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.