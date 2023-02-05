Dr. James Bried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bried, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Bried, MD
Dr. James Bried, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Bried's Office Locations
Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Pomerado Medical Center15525 Pomerado Rd Ste 535, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As a patient all we need is trust in knowing we have the best on our side..how comforting!
About Dr. James Bried, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- U Ariz
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Dr. Bried has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bried accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bried using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bried has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bried on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
192 patients have reviewed Dr. Bried. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.