Overview of Dr. James Brien, MD

Dr. James Brien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Brien works at Asheville Urological Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.