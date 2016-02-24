Dr. James Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. James Brien, MD
Dr. James Brien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Brien's Office Locations
Asheville Urological Associates1 Doctors Park, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 253-5314
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brien?
Excellent physician, superbly trained, modern techniques, very trustworthy, very caring.
About Dr. James Brien, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Milton S Hersey Med Ctr
- Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brien has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.