Dr. James Briggs, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (6)
Dr. James Briggs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Briggs works at James D Briggs, MD in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Briggs' Office Locations

    James D Briggs MD
    3300 Providence Dr Ste 212, Anchorage, AK 99508 (888) 512-4498

  Alaska Regional Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Bladder Infection
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bladder Infection
Conduct Disorder
Immunization Administration
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    May 30, 2018
    I found Dr. Briggs when I was searching for a doctor to do my travel immunizations. Before I had even seen him or made an appt, he spent time speaking to me on the phone answering all my questions/concerns. I didn't have insurance so cost was a big factor for me. His prices were far lower than any other doctor's office I had contacted. He was able to order the shots I needed very quickly. During my appt, he was extremely pleasant, polite, and patient. I highly recommend him for travel medicine.
    Pediatrics
    English
    1366502627
    University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
    University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Dr. James Briggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Briggs works at James D Briggs, MD in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Briggs’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

