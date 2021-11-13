Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Briggs, MD
Overview of Dr. James Briggs, MD
Dr. James Briggs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Briggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Briggs' Office Locations
-
1
Blount Memorial Physicians Group - Urology425 BMH PHYSICIANS OFFICE BLDG, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5260
- 2 425 Blount Memorial Physician # Bui, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5260
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briggs?
I was in hospital with a bladder infection and kidney infection and stones. Dr Briggs put a stent in to drain kidney infection and gave me RXs for infections. My stone was too big to pass on its own, so he used a laser to break it up. I had no problems after that. He’s an excellent doctor that I would recommend. Some physicians take more than one visit to get comfortable around, and Dr Briggs became even more friendlier every time I saw him. He’s very experienced, and I felt very relaxed in my surgeries. I saw him the beginning of 2021, and I’m going back to him next week with repeat issues. I wouldn’t go to any other urologist. His office staff is very capable, and his nurse is also experienced, friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. James Briggs, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811996358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briggs works at
Dr. Briggs has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.