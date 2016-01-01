Overview

Dr. James Briley, DO is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Briley works at Schweiger Dermatology in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.