Podiatrists in Canandaigua, NY
Super Profile

Dr. James Broderick, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Canandaigua, NY
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Broderick, DPM

Dr. James Broderick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.

Dr. Broderick works at Broderick Podiatry in Canandaigua, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Broderick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broderick Podiatry
    470 S Pearl St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 394-4070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • F.F. Thompson Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 29, 2022
    I held off going to a podiatrist for a very long time because of a couple bad experiences in the past. It got to the point that I had no choice and picked Dr. Broderick from his high ratings. I do not regret that decision, and he is my doctor of choice from now on! He is professional but very personable. Everything was clean, well organized, very friendly personnel and the care I received was the best I ever had from a podiatrist (and I've been to a few). I have to drive an hour to get there, but I don't care! So worth the drive. My problem was resolved and was pain free from start to finish and in the days of healing to follow. All I can say is he is the best!
    Chris Conklin — Aug 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Broderick, DPM
    About Dr. James Broderick, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093726473
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Broderick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broderick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broderick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broderick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broderick works at Broderick Podiatry in Canandaigua, NY. View the full address on Dr. Broderick’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Broderick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broderick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broderick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broderick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

