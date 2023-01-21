Dr. James Brook, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brook, DO
Overview
Dr. James Brook, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 263 N Woodruff Ave Ste A, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Directions (208) 542-4433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brook?
When I went in to see Dr. Brook, I found him to be friendly and knowledgeable. He asked me questions about the issue I was having, did a complete examination and took samples for my blood workup right in his office. He followed up with the prescriptions I needed and offered additional information to help me mitigate the problems in the future. I really appreciate the fact that he was affordable and actively worked to help keep my costs down. Overall, I highly recommend Dr. Brook!
About Dr. James Brook, DO
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912120544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.