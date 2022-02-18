Dr. James Broome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Broome, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Broome, MD
Dr. James Broome, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Broome works at
Dr. Broome's Office Locations
-
1
Heritage Medical Associates222 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 255-2088Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
2
Vanderbilt Med Ctr Sgcl Onc2220 Pierce Ave # 597PRB, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2391
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broome?
Dr. Broome performed life-saving surgery on a rare pheochromocytoma that had been causing a lot of problems and taking a long time to diagnose through several years. I was recommended and accepted. He started right away getting my b.pressure down in less than a month and performing the surgery. I am extremely grateful to him and to Shamice, his nurse assistant for their professionalism and caring.
About Dr. James Broome, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1366599235
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt U Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt Hosp/Vanderbilt U
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broome has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broome works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Broome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.