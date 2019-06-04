Dr. James Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. James Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
James A Brown MD pc30030 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (313) 885-5110
-
2
James A Brown MD PC22151 Moross Rd Ste 234, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Excellent doctor Very well informed and knowledgeable Not a time waster. He takes care of his patients without making them come back over and over. He fixes things without delay Great personality Actually looks at you and listens. I will come back to see him even if I retire outstate
About Dr. James Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1083711725
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Dermatolgy
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Hutzel Hosp-Wayne Affil Hos
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.