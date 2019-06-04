Overview

Dr. James Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at James A Brown MD in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.