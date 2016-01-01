Dr. James Brown Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brown Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Brown Jr, MD is an Anatomic & Clinical Pathology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Brown Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Delta Pathology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- West Jefferson Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown Jr?
About Dr. James Brown Jr, MD
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1609801067
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Lsu-Charity Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown Jr accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown Jr works at
Dr. Brown Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.