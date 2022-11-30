Overview

Dr. James Bruce, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Bruce works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.