Overview of Dr. James Bruffey, MD

Dr. James Bruffey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with UCSD Medical Center



Dr. Bruffey works at Scripps Clinic in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.