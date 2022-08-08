See All Podiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. James Brungo, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Brungo, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Brungo, DPM

Dr. James Brungo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Brungo works at James F. Brungo Dpm in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
4.9 (384)
View Profile
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
5.0 (5)
View Profile

Dr. Brungo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James F. Brungo Dpm
    8035 McKnight Rd Ste 104, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 369-0255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brungo?

    Aug 08, 2022
    I went there one time and have another appointment. He is very nice and knows what he is doing. He helped me with my foot problem right away. Has a lot of patience and cares about his work.
    — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Brungo, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Brungo, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brungo to family and friends

    Dr. Brungo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brungo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Brungo, DPM.

    About Dr. James Brungo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013904077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Brungo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brungo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brungo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brungo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brungo works at James F. Brungo Dpm in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Brungo’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brungo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brungo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brungo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brungo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Brungo, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.