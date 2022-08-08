Dr. James Brungo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brungo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brungo, DPM
Dr. James Brungo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
James F. Brungo Dpm8035 McKnight Rd Ste 104, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 369-0255
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
I went there one time and have another appointment. He is very nice and knows what he is doing. He helped me with my foot problem right away. Has a lot of patience and cares about his work.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013904077
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Brungo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brungo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brungo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brungo works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brungo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brungo.
