Offers telehealth
Dr. James Bruno, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
St. Charles Hospital200 Belle Terre Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 751-0790
Three Village Neurology, PC4511 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. James Bruno is a wonderful Neurologist. He is very professional and his explanations of possible issues and future testing were very clear and concise.
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Sleep Medicine University Hospital Stony Brook
- George Washington University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- St. Georges University
- Emory University
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
