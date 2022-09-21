Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Bruno, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bruno, MD
Dr. James Bruno, MD is a Pulmonologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations
James L. Bruno M.d. PC277 Nelson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 608-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit and I was very satisfied. It's refreshing to have helpful and pleasant office staff. He spent time with you and did not rush you. Loved that masks were optional. The downside was that I did wait about 45 minutes to see him. All in all, I was very satisfied!
About Dr. James Bruno, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1780673244
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
