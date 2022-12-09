See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. James Brunz, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (89)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Brunz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Brookings Health System, Huron Regional Medical Center and Lakes Regional Healthcare.

Dr. Brunz works at Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Brookings, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD
    810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 331-5890
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Institute, Brookings
    407 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 692-7666
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
  • Brookings Health System
  • Huron Regional Medical Center
  • Lakes Regional Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Avera
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midlands Choice
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • SelectCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I saw Dr Brunz PA and she is awesome very caring and helpful to what’s going on w me.
    Jon Slater — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Brunz, MD
    About Dr. James Brunz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073508131
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa
    Residency
    • University Of Ne Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of South Dakota
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
