Dr. Brust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Brust, MD
Overview of Dr. James Brust, MD
Dr. James Brust, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.
Dr. Brust works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brust's Office Locations
-
1
James S. Brust M.d. Inc.2403 S Moray Ave Ste 4, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 832-7943
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brust?
My Mother is a patient of Dr. Brust. He has been accessible to discuss her treatment with me, and she has had good results
About Dr. James Brust, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1427184571
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brust works at
Dr. Brust has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.