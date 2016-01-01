Overview

Dr. James Buchanan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farragut, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Holy Family College and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Buchanan works at Farragut Family Practice in Farragut, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.