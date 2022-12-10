Overview of Dr. James Bumgartner, MD

Dr. James Bumgartner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Bumgartner works at Carolina Neurological Clinic in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.