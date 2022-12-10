Dr. James Bumgartner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bumgartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bumgartner, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bumgartner, MD
Dr. James Bumgartner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Bumgartner's Office Locations
Carolina Neurological Clinic3531 Mary Ader Ave Ste A, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 723-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was very thorough and sensitive to a new patient in listening carefully of their concerns.
About Dr. James Bumgartner, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Bumgartner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bumgartner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bumgartner has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bumgartner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bumgartner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bumgartner.
