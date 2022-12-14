See All General Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. James Burke, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Burke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine

Dr. Burke works at WK Advanced Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    WK Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery
    2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Burke, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 1053315903
    Education & Certifications

    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
