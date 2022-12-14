Overview

Dr. James Burke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine



Dr. Burke works at WK Advanced Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.