Overview of Dr. James Burke Jr, MD

Dr. James Burke Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Burke Jr works at Allegheny Brain & Spine Sgns in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Broken Neck and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.