Dr. James Burke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Burke, MD
Dr. James Burke, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
1
Children's Care - GI & Surgery - Statesboro23630 US Highway 80 E Ste B, Statesboro, GA 30461 Directions (912) 302-1734
2
Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-1714Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
3
Memorial Health University Physicians- GYN Cancer Care Brunswick3226 Hampton Ave Ste F, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 302-1726MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
In 2007 I was diagnosed with stage 3 Cervical Cancer. I'd had problems and just kept putting off going to the Dr and then one day everything had gotten worse so I made an appointment at a clinic that Dr Burke just happened to be helping at and I Thank God for leading me there because Dr Burke actually saw the cancer when he was about to perform the exam.I'll admit,he wasn't real gentle in telling me,but he acted on it very fast and told his Nurse to get inn touch with someone ASAP to get me on insurance and to set me an appt with his office so we could get treatment started immediately.I couldn't have a hysterectomy because the cancer was to spread out so he called for aggressive chemo and radiation.I was so very sick and wasn't sure I would make it,but I believe God put me in the right place at the right time and to this day 2022 I am still cancer free.The Nurse that day I was fortunate to get Dr Burke because he was the best.
About Dr. James Burke, MD
- Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871532903
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
- Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
