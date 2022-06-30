See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Statesboro, GA
Dr. James Burke, MD

Gynecology
4.6 (74)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Burke, MD

Dr. James Burke, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.

Dr. Burke works at Children's Care - GI & Surgery - Statesboro in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA and Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Care - GI & Surgery - Statesboro
    23630 US Highway 80 E Ste B, Statesboro, GA 30461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-1734
  2. 2
    Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-1714
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Memorial Health University Physicians- GYN Cancer Care Brunswick
    3226 Hampton Ave Ste F, Brunswick, GA 31520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-1726
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital
  • Effingham Health System
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hydatidiform Mole Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Remnant Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 30, 2022
    In 2007 I was diagnosed with stage 3 Cervical Cancer. I'd had problems and just kept putting off going to the Dr and then one day everything had gotten worse so I made an appointment at a clinic that Dr Burke just happened to be helping at and I Thank God for leading me there because Dr Burke actually saw the cancer when he was about to perform the exam.I'll admit,he wasn't real gentle in telling me,but he acted on it very fast and told his Nurse to get inn touch with someone ASAP to get me on insurance and to set me an appt with his office so we could get treatment started immediately.I couldn't have a hysterectomy because the cancer was to spread out so he called for aggressive chemo and radiation.I was so very sick and wasn't sure I would make it,but I believe God put me in the right place at the right time and to this day 2022 I am still cancer free.The Nurse that day I was fortunate to get Dr Burke because he was the best.
    — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. James Burke, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1871532903
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
    • Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
