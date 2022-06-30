Overview of Dr. James Burke, MD

Dr. James Burke, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Children's Care - GI & Surgery - Statesboro in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA and Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.