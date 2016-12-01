Overview

Dr. James Burks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.



Dr. Burks works at AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Algonquin in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.