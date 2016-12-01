Dr. James Burks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burks, MD
Overview
Dr. James Burks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.
Dr. Burks works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Algonquin2971 W Algonquin Rd Ste 106, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 717-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elgin1975 Lin Lor Ln Ste 155, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 717-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burks is a caring physician with a great manner with his patients. He performed a couple of different surgical procedures for my husband, and we were very pleased with the results. My husband's recovery was uneventful and fairly quick, taking his age into consideration. The medical staff was very helpful, polite, and friendly at St. Joseph's Hospital, Elgin. His office staff is excellent, as well.
About Dr. James Burks, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1821058819
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hosp Med Ctr
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burks works at
Dr. Burks has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burks speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burks.
