Dr. James Burleson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Burleson works at Warren Clinic - South Memorial - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.