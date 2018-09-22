See All Family Doctors in Orange, CA
Dr. James Burris, DO

Family Medicine
4.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Burris, DO

Dr. James Burris, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Burris works at OptumCare Medical Group in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burris' Office Locations

    2540 N SANTIAGO BLVD, Orange, CA 92867 (714) 921-1030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. James Burris, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
