Dr. James Burrows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burrows, MD
Overview of Dr. James Burrows, MD
Dr. James Burrows, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Burrows works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burrows' Office Locations
-
1
Endocrinology of Utah3336 S Pioneer Pkwy Ste 102, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 964-3925
-
2
Jordan Valley Medical Center3460 S Pioneer Pkwy, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 964-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burrows?
Highly recommend Dr. Burrows. My son broke his hand at football. We came in to see Dr. Burrows, and he answered all our questions, gave us all our options and really set us at ease. Dr. Burrows advised against surgery because of my sons age, growth plates, and the fact that he might have issues when he gets older. We left with a cast, and very happy with our decision to see Dr. Burrows and his staff.
About Dr. James Burrows, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1477506913
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrows works at
Dr. Burrows has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.