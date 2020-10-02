Overview of Dr. James Burruano, DPM

Dr. James Burruano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Burruano works at Neighborhood Health Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Blasdell, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.