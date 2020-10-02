Dr. James Burruano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burruano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burruano, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Burruano, DPM
Dr. James Burruano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Burruano's Office Locations
Northwest Buffalo Community Health Care Center155 Lawn Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207 Directions (716) 875-2904
Pharmacy @ Mattina300 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14201 Directions (716) 242-8600
Pharmacy At Blasdell4233 Lake Ave, Blasdell, NY 14219 Directions (716) 332-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Excellent podiatrist. I have diabetes and frequent ingrown toenails. Dr. Burruano is very experienced and shows consideration and concern for patient's needs.
About Dr. James Burruano, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356523062
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Dr. Burruano has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burruano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
