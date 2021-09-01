Dr. James Burson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Burson, MD
Dr. James Burson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Burson's Office Locations
Burson ENT2080 Newnan Crossing Blvd E Ste 200, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 955-0272
Burson ENT225 Millard Farmer Ind Blvd Ste 200, Newnan, GA 30263 Directions (770) 955-0272
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor. Such a professional. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. James Burson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730161381
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosps
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Davidson College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
