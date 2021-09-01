Overview of Dr. James Burson, MD

Dr. James Burson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Burson works at Burson ENT in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.