Overview of Dr. James Burt, MD

Dr. James Burt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Burt works at Highlands Neurosurgery in Bristol, TN with other offices in Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.