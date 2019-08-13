Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Butler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Array Behavioral Care1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 315-3696
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Butler was direct and helpful. He was empathetic to my situation and took the time to help me adjust my meds.
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104118918
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
