Dr. James Butler, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (3)
Mount Laurel, NJ
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Butler, MD

Dr. James Butler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Butler works at Array Behavioral Care in Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Butler's Office Locations

  1
    Array Behavioral Care
    1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    Aug 13, 2019
    Dr. Butler was direct and helpful. He was empathetic to my situation and took the time to help me adjust my meds.
    About Dr. James Butler, MD

    Psychiatry
    12 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1104118918
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    Novant Health Pender Medical Center
    Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butler works at Array Behavioral Care in Mount Laurel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Butler’s profile.

    Dr. Butler has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

