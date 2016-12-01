Dr. Butler accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Butler, DO
Overview
Dr. James Butler, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
Advanced Heart Center LLC14051 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-9270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is the greatest
About Dr. James Butler, DO
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447229596
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
