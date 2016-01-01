Overview of Dr. James Butler, MD

Dr. James Butler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Libre de Bruxelles and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.