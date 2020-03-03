Dr. James Butler Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Butler Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Butler Jr, DPM
Dr. James Butler Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Butler Jr works at
Dr. Butler Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler Jr?
Dr. Butler, is a awesome looking man. He is a to the point Dr. He explains your foot problem to you, solutions and doesn't waste time on any extra talk.
About Dr. James Butler Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861465767
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler Jr works at
Dr. Butler Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.