Dr. James Buttitta, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (22)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Buttitta, MD

Dr. James Buttitta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their residency with Virginia Mason Medical Center

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Buttitta's Office Locations

    801 SW 150th St Ste 102, Burien, WA 98166 (206) 212-0977
    Envision Home Health
    Envision Home Health
1818 S Union Ave Ste 1A, Tacoma, WA 98405 (206) 212-0977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pullman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. James Buttitta, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1376572214
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buttitta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buttitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttitta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttitta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttitta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttitta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

