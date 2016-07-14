Dr. Buttitta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Buttitta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Buttitta, MD
Dr. James Buttitta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their residency with Virginia Mason Medical Center
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buttitta's Office Locations
- 1 801 SW 150th St Ste 102, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 212-0977
-
2
Envision Home Health1818 S Union Ave Ste 1A, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (206) 212-0977
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Pullman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Buttita carefully listens to you and provides excellent advice and treatment. He considers the best course of treatment based on your objectives.
About Dr. James Buttitta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376572214
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buttitta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buttitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttitta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttitta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttitta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttitta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.