Dr. James Byers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Byers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Byers, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Byers works at
Locations
-
1
Einstein Medical Center5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7180
-
2
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Rising Sun Avenue7201 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-3525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byers?
About Dr. James Byers, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407958143
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-HSC
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byers works at
Dr. Byers has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Byers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.