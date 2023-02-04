See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. James Bynum, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (555)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Bynum, MD

Dr. James Bynum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bynum works at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bynum's Office Locations

  1
    Naples
    1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-2003
  2
    Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida PA
    7331 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-2003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Arm
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Instability
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Hip Labral Tear
Hip Pointer Injuries
Knee Disorders
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Neck Muscle Strain
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Separation
Shoulder Stabilizations
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tendon Injuries
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Priority Health
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 555 ratings
    Patient Ratings (555)
    5 Star
    (540)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2023
    E. Lee Thompson — Feb 04, 2023
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. James Bynum, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578767174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plano and Associated Orthopedics Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Midwestern State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bynum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bynum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bynum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bynum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bynum has seen patients for Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bynum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    555 patients have reviewed Dr. Bynum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bynum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bynum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bynum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

