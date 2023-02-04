Dr. James Bynum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bynum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bynum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Bynum, MD
Dr. James Bynum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bynum's Office Locations
Naples1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 337-2003
Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida PA7331 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bynum always provides exceptional service to me upon my visit. Listens and talks understandably. Provides exceptional care! Will recommend him to my group of ppl.
About Dr. James Bynum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578767174
Education & Certifications
- Plano and Associated Orthopedics Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Midwestern State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
