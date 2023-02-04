Overview of Dr. James Bynum, MD

Dr. James Bynum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bynum works at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.