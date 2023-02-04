Dr. James Cahill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cahill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Cahill, MD
Dr. James Cahill, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Cahill works at
Dr. Cahill's Office Locations
-
1
Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement87 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 310-4158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cahill?
Ive been using Dt Cahill for years, I trust him , he explains everything fully and he and his staff are very accommodating
About Dr. James Cahill, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1124183694
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital For Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahill accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahill works at
Dr. Cahill speaks Spanish.
403 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.