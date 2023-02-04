See All Other Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. James Cahill, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (403)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Cahill, MD

Dr. James Cahill, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Cahill works at Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cahill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement
    87 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 310-4158
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ACL Surgery
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
ACL Surgery
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)

Treatment frequency



ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 403 ratings
    Patient Ratings (403)
    5 Star
    (385)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Ive been using Dt Cahill for years, I trust him , he explains everything fully and he and his staff are very accommodating
    S. B. — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. James Cahill, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124183694
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hospital For Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cahill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cahill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cahill works at Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cahill’s profile.

    403 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
