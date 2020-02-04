Dr. James Cahill Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cahill Jr, MD
Dr. James Cahill Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Yavapai Regional Medical Center Physician Care1050 Gail Gardner Way Ste 300, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 717-5240
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I agree completely with the review, (above.) He is a kind & caring provider ! I do NOT understand any of these poor reviews (???)
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174575013
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cahill Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahill Jr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahill Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahill Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahill Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahill Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill Jr.
