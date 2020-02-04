Overview of Dr. James Cahill Jr, MD

Dr. James Cahill Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cahill Jr works at Yavapai Reg Med Cr Phys Cr Fam in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.