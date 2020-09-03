Dr. James Cahill, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cahill, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Cahill, DPM
Dr. James Cahill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Cahill works at
Dr. Cahill's Office Locations
-
1
James B. Cahill689 N Guignard Dr, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 775-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cahill?
It is with great pleasure that I write this review for Dr. James B. Cayhill, MD and his wonderful RN, medical assistant Bethany, plus his staff. Dr. Cayhill’s office personnel always smile, which makes knowing them such a wonderful experience! I recently had surgery to remove very painful bone spurs from the bottom of my foot. I could not be in less pain now if I tried! Senator and Mrs. John Edward Courson and I recommend Dr. Cayhill and his caring staff highly and without any reservations.
About Dr. James Cahill, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972592491
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahill works at
Dr. Cahill has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.