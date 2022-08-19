See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. James Caillouette, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Caillouette, MD

Dr. James Caillouette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Caillouette works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caillouette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute

Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I needed a total knee replacement, my 32 year old baseball injury finally was bone on bone. I was apprehensive about the surgery. Taking something out was acceptable, however putting a knee device inside was different. With each step a had pain. Doctor Caillouette answered all my questions and concerns. The surgery was perfect, no nerve loss, mild swelling, and limited discomfort. physical therapy was intense, albeit necessary. I'm pain free, flexibility is 145 degrees without pressure. Dr. Caillouette and his staff at Newport Orthopedic Institute are the best in sports, or life injuries and joint replacements. I recommend all my old college friends and ex-athletes to there office.
    Michael Kitts — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Caillouette, MD
    About Dr. James Caillouette, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467489492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Caillouette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caillouette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caillouette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caillouette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caillouette has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caillouette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Caillouette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caillouette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caillouette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caillouette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

