Dr. James Cain III, MD
Dr. James Cain III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Sumter Medical Specialists635 W WESMARK BLVD, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 469-6694
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Graduate Hospital|Philadelphia Gen Hospital|Vet Affairs Med Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Cain III has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain III.
