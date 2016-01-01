Overview of Dr. James Cain III, MD

Dr. James Cain III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Cain III works at Sumter Medical Specialists in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.