Dr. James Calhoun, MD
Overview of Dr. James Calhoun, MD
Dr. James Calhoun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and Conway Regional Health System.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calhoun's Office Locations
- 1 2425 Dave Ward Dr Ste 401, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 353-2123
-
2
J. Michael Calhoun, M.D., P.A.4020 Richards Rd Ste I, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 353-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician, bedside manner who explained my condition with surgery required. Outcome was great success, no further complications and would reccomend this wonderful Neurosurgeon to anyone. Extremely knowledgeable and takes pride in his line of work.
About Dr. James Calhoun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376531814
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
