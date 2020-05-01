Overview of Dr. James Calhoun, MD

Dr. James Calhoun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and Conway Regional Health System.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.