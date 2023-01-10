Dr. James Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Callahan, MD
Overview of Dr. James Callahan, MD
Dr. James Callahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Care1210B Medical Arts Blvd Ste 217, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4470
-
2
Community Hospital Anderson1515 N Madison Ave, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4470
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
I live in NW Indiana and I met with a total of 4 doctors before I selected Dr. Callahan. I met with doctors at the University of Chicago and in Munster, Indiana as well as Dr. Callahan. Dr. Callahan exudes, confidence, compassion, and patience. He took the time to walk me through exactly what was causing my back pain / sciatic pain and never pressured me to have surgery. I chose to have surgery, and I chose Dr. Callahan to perform that surgery. 8 weeks removed from the day of surgery, I remain completely satisfied with the result.
About Dr. James Callahan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750311098
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.