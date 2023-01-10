Overview of Dr. James Callahan, MD

Dr. James Callahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Callahan works at Neurosurgical Care in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.