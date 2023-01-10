See All Neurosurgeons in Anderson, IN
Dr. James Callahan, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Callahan, MD

Dr. James Callahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson.

Dr. Callahan works at Neurosurgical Care in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Callahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Care
    1210B Medical Arts Blvd Ste 217, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4470
  2. 2
    Community Hospital Anderson
    1515 N Madison Ave, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Anderson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I live in NW Indiana and I met with a total of 4 doctors before I selected Dr. Callahan. I met with doctors at the University of Chicago and in Munster, Indiana as well as Dr. Callahan. Dr. Callahan exudes, confidence, compassion, and patience. He took the time to walk me through exactly what was causing my back pain / sciatic pain and never pressured me to have surgery. I chose to have surgery, and I chose Dr. Callahan to perform that surgery. 8 weeks removed from the day of surgery, I remain completely satisfied with the result.
    Brooke Fields — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. James Callahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750311098
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • IU Health University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callahan works at Neurosurgical Care in Anderson, IN. View the full address on Dr. Callahan’s profile.

    Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

